1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 2.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,215,000 after purchasing an additional 398,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,610,000 after purchasing an additional 93,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,183,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,254,000 after purchasing an additional 170,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.34. 37,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,572. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

