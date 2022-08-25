1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,724. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

