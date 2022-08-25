1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.33. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $342,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,871 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,967.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,871 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,967.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $7,287,402.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,963 shares of company stock worth $8,089,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.