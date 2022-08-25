1492 Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 79,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

