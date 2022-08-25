1492 Capital Management LLC Has $12.82 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 6.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,784 shares of company stock worth $5,100,633 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.09. 72,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,194. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.04.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

