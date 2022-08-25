1492 Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $127.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $126.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

