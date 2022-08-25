1492 Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 421,081 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,122. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

