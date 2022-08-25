1492 Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. ProPetro makes up approximately 1.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ProPetro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,060.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,862 shares of company stock worth $1,177,267. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,274. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 2.44.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

