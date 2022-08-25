1492 Capital Management LLC Buys 3,494 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Tremor International accounts for about 1.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tremor International worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Tremor International Stock Performance

Tremor International Company Profile

Shares of TRMR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.44. 441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,976. The firm has a market cap of $624.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Tremor International Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

