1492 Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,249 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Perion Network accounts for approximately 2.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Perion Network worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Trading Up 2.8 %

PERI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 4,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perion Network Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

