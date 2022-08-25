137,556 Shares in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.