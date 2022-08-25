1,340 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in AbbVie by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,346,000 after buying an additional 177,490 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in AbbVie by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.43. 59,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

