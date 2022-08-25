113,303 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 25,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

