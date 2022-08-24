Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 198,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,668,171 shares.The stock last traded at $83.49 and had previously closed at $81.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $5,380,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,235,000 after acquiring an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,208,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.