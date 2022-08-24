Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095-$1.100 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.71. 267,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,171. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $357.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $5,380,981. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

