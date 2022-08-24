Ziktalk (ZIK) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Ziktalk has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ziktalk has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ziktalk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00763074 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016211 BTC.
Ziktalk Profile
Ziktalk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,000,000 coins. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ziktalk is www.ziktalk.com.
Ziktalk Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Ziktalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ziktalk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.