Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.57-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZD. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $100,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.