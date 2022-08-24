Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 68,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 639,248 shares.The stock last traded at $25.89 and had previously closed at $26.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,710 shares of company stock valued at $953,084. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,519,000 after buying an additional 4,850,694 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,271,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,192,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

