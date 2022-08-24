Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 68,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 639,248 shares.The stock last traded at $25.89 and had previously closed at $26.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,519,000 after buying an additional 4,850,694 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,271,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,192,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
