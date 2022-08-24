Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 68,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 639,248 shares.The stock last traded at $25.89 and had previously closed at $26.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,710 shares of company stock valued at $953,084. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,519,000 after buying an additional 4,850,694 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,271,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,192,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

