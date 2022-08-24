ZCore 24-Hour Volume Hits $32.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZCore has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $55,840.71 and approximately $32.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00109273 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033092 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00250855 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031010 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

