Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $68.70 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $87.76 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.70 or 0.00316581 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00119587 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00080020 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002070 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003618 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,113,300 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.