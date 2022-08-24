YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

YOU COIN (YOU) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $985,514.51 and $4,572.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00128672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076943 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.