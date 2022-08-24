Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Down 2.6%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$21.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental investment properties and commercial units in British Columbia and Alberta. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

