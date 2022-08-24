Yieldly Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,221.00 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $960,959.26 and $17,221.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.
Yieldly Coin Profile
Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.
Yieldly Coin Trading
