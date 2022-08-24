Yieldly Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,221.00 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $960,959.26 and $17,221.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Yieldly Coin Profile

Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Yieldly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yieldly using one of the exchanges listed above.

