YetiSwap Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (YTS)

YetiSwap (YTS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One YetiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YetiSwap has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. YetiSwap has a total market capitalization of $111,845.25 and approximately $45,477.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.
About YetiSwap
YetiSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
YetiSwap Coin Trading
