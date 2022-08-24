Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$64.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YRI shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

YRI opened at C$6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.60. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$619.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.2995114 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

