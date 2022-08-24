YAM V3 (YAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $88,958.00

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $88,958.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00128672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076943 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,742,734 coins and its circulating supply is 14,107,850 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

