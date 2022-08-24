YAM V2 (YAMV2) Price Reaches $5.02 on Exchanges

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, YAM V2 has traded down 0% against the dollar. One YAM V2 coin can currently be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V2 has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,760.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00128583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00075752 BTC.

YAM V2 Coin Profile

YAM V2 (CRYPTO:YAMV2) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V2

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Following a successful audit of the migration contract from Peckshield, Yam Finance is proceeding with the YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration process. The YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration contract was live from 4:20PM UTC, 8/19, and YAMv1 tokenholders were able to migrate for 72 hours, until 4:20PM UTC 8/22. All YAMv1 tokens were eligible for migration, but YAM had to be harvested from staking contracts to migrate. The YAMv2 token is a vanilla ERC-20 token to be used as a placeholder for off-chain voting while YAMv3 is audited. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v2 d will serve as historical data . The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV1. “

