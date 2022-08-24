Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 282,232 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.74.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $565.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 209.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 576,318 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 148.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

