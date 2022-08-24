Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 282,232 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.74.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $565.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.15.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 23.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
Featured Articles
