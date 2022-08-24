XSGD (XSGD) Tops One Day Volume of $587,319.00

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $57.52 million and approximately $587,319.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 93,357,164 coins and its circulating supply is 81,657,793 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

