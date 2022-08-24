XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Stock Price Down 14.9%

Shares of XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) fell 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.27. 1,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

XPhyto Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. XPhyto Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,234.89% and a negative return on equity of 624.39%.

About XPhyto Therapeutics

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

