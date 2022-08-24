Xperi Holding Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Xperi has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xperi to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Xperi

XPER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Xperi by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xperi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 252,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 577.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.