XCAD Network Market Cap Reaches $55.04 Million (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, XCAD Network has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One XCAD Network coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00008216 BTC on popular exchanges. XCAD Network has a total market cap of $55.04 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00771207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016355 BTC.
About XCAD Network
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,872,441 coins and its circulating supply is 31,201,063 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
Buying and Selling XCAD Network
Receive News & Updates for XCAD Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XCAD Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.