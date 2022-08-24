WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.77

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.77 and traded as low as C$21.68. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 1,468,606 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.77.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

