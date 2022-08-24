Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Witan Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON WTAN opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. Witan Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).
About Witan Investment Trust
