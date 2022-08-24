Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Witan Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON WTAN opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. Witan Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

About Witan Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.