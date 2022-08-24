Wiser Wealth Management Inc Buys 23,444 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 12.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $27,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 722,530 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,699. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.