Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 873 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 343,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 214,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

ABBV traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.59. 58,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.60.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

