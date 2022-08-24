Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.56 and a 200 day moving average of $382.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.