Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,370 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.41. 229,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,018,112. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.12. The firm has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,598,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

