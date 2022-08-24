Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.
Insider Activity
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.