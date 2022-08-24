Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,326 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

