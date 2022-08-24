Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,062,000 after buying an additional 313,297 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 192,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,236,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $198.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,497. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $233.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.