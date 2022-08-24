Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,299. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

