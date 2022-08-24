Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 3,220 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.10. 9,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,624. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

