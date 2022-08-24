Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 15,726 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.11. 328,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,565,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

