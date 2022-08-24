William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 9,876 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of First Bancorp worth $32,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $121,208.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

First Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

