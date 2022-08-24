William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 7,934 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $36,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT stock opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

