William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 7,475 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.59% of Materion worth $45,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $8,613,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 828.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,447 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 218,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 33,578 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth $2,794,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $97.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.