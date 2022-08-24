William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 606,038 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606,038 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Century Aluminum worth $48,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,130,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 147,795 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CENX opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $782.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

