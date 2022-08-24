William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 12,654 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Veritex worth $37,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Veritex by 103.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Veritex by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 1.4% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Down 0.7 %

Veritex stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Veritex Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

