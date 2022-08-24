William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 11,305 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Hillenbrand worth $38,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 717.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

